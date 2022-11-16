Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 35,272 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $6,626,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 99.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth $436,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVgo Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

