Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 35,272 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $6,626,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 99.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth $436,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVgo Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $16.71.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
