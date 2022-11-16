Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,766,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

