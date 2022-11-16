Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after buying an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,193,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

