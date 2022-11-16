Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 144,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 2.9 %

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

