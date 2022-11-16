Inspire Investing LLC Sells 225 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,616. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

