Inspire Investing LLC Sells 514 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 149.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.0% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 84,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STRA opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.