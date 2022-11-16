Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $50,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBD. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

BBD stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

