Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14,913.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,876 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $165,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.72.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

