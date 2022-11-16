Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14,913.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,876 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $165,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.72.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
