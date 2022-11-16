Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Up 4.4 %

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

