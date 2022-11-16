Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Trading Up 4.4 %
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $51.23.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Announces Dividend
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
