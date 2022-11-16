Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Invesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.