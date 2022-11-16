IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its position in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 39.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.