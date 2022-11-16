Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 196.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

