Jayson M. Zatta Sells 4,500 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 162,811 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

