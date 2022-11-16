Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ STRC opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

