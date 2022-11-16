Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aadi Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $327.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,932,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Stories

