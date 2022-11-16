Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,647,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

