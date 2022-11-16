Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on R1 RCM Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

R1 RCM Stock Up 6.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,240,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,446,400. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.