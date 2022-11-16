Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
WYNN opened at $78.40 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.