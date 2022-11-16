Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

WYNN opened at $78.40 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

