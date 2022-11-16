JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several brokerages have commented on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at $99,384,867.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares in the company, valued at $99,384,867.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

