Joe E. Kiani Purchases 7,784 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Masimo Trading Up 3.6 %
MASI opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $146,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 195.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Featured Stories
