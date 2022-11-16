Joe E. Kiani Purchases 7,784 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Masimo Trading Up 3.6 %

MASI opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $146,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 195.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Masimo

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

