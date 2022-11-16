Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.38. The firm has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.