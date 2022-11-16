JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $632,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,724 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

