KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 261,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,356,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in KE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $7,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in KE by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 200,354 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

