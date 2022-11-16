Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

