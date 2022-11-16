KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 818,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

