Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 4.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 2,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
