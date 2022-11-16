Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 4.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 2,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 194,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

