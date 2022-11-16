Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 924.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $286.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

