Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LE opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.