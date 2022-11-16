Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.62. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

