Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,946 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

