Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 679.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

