Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Rayonier by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

