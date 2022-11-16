Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,973 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

