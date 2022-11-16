Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,808 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of N-able worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 36.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

