Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Hibbett worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

