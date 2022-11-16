Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,044,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,815,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $2,783,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $424,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

