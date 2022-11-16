Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

