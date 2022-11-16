Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $111.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.