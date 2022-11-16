Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PKG opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.