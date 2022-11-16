Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 1,023,207 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,582,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 242.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after buying an additional 485,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $160.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

