Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,845 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DESP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $1,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Despegar.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,191,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 136,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of DESP stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Despegar.com

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.