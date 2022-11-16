Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.