Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 114,214 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,214 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,652,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.