Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,176,484 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176,484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 435,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 206.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

UTZ opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

