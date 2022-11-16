Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 338,159 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,159 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.0 %

KSS stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.