Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,261 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

