Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 55,629 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,629 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.