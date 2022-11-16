Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.43.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $234.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

