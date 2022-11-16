LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $26.44 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,551 shares in the company, valued at $40,434.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. HST Ventures LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

