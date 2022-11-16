LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.36. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

