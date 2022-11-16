Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $375.00 Price Target at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from $390.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde stock opened at $332.56 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.50 and its 200-day moving average is $295.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

